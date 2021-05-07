Gold prices rose today, Friday, to a two-and-a-half-month high and is heading to achieve the best weekly performance in six months, supported by the decline of the dollar and a decline in US Treasury yields, at a time when investors are cautiously awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report due to be released later today. .

By 0524 GMT, spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $ 1820.35 an ounce, after reaching earlier in the session its highest level since February 16th.

The metal is up about 3% since the start of the week. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $ 1,820.70. “The decline in the dollar and the decline in US Treasury yields to below 1.6 percent supported gold prices above $ 1800,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Gold Silver Central.

As for other precious metals, palladium rose 0.6 percent to $ 2,962.77 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $ 3017.18 earlier this week. Silver gained 0.6 percent to $ 27.47 an ounce, with an increase of more than 6 percent since the start of the week. Platinum was settled at $ 1253.42.