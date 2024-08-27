It was a great match that took place this Monday at the Olaya stadium with a 2-2 draw between Fortaleza and Independiente Medellín in a match on matchday 7 of the BetPlay II-2024 League.

According to the criteria of

The Bogota team had an exceptional first half, controlling all the spaces, playing with joy and self-confidence in attack, and being diligent in defense. And in 3 minutes they made life difficult for DIM.

In the 27th minute, Hayen Palacios won the aerial game to beat goalkeeper Eder Chaux and make it 1-0.

Then, at 30′, Nicolas Rodriguez He created a great play on the right, with a changed profile, avoiding rivals and taking a powerful left-footed shot to score 2-0, without a doubt one of the best goals so far in the championship.

DIM reacted and at 75′ Jerson González passed the ball to Luis Sandoval, so that ‘El Chino’ could score the discount: 2-1 and they were already fighting to achieve the miracle.

In the 86th minute, Brayan León Muñiz scored the goal for 2-2, tying the score for a DIM that went from less to more and added a point as a visitor.

SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED

More sports news