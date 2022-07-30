The company had a loss of BRL 2.85 billion in the 2nd quarter, reversing a profit of BRL 643 million from the same period in 2021

the airline Goal should cut the offer of flights by 10% for August and September after reporting a net loss of R$ 2.85 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022. intact of the financial statement (1 MB).

The forecast is from the company’s president, Celso Ferrer. He stated that Gol has more projection “rational and conservative”, mainly for August and September. There will be a further recovery, according to him, in the following months, but in “slower pace” the company had previously estimated.

Currently, Gol’s fleet is 144 aircraft, an increase of 17 compared to the same period in 2021. There are 34 aircraft of the 737-MAX model. The company expects to end the year with 136 units, 44 of which are of this model. By 2025, the company estimates it will have 150 planes, with the fleet being 50% of the 737-MAX.



Play/Goal Gol’s fleet plan until 2025. The numbers refer to the number of aircraft. Orange fill matches 737-MAX airplanes

Gol’s total sales rose 180% compared to the same period last year. They totaled R$ 4.77 billion. The load factor stood at 77.2%, down 7.9 percentage points from Q2 2021.

Celso said that airfare costs are high due to the price of a barrel of oil, which is above US$ 100, and the high dollar.

“We predict that tariffs will continue like this over the next few months and in the 2nd half of the year”said. “We are already able to offer very attractive rates to customers as long as they plan to travel in advance”declared.

He stated that corporate demand impacted occupancy in the 2nd quarter. He exemplified that, when there is a business meeting trip with 5 people, the group stops flying if only one person is infected by covid.