Company filed a request in court in the USA; each airline share is traded at R$6.50 on B3

The actions of GOL Linhas Aéreas fell 2.26% on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) after the company announced that it had filed for judicial recovery in the USA. Each paper is traded at R$6.50. This afternoon, the airline said it had entered the process of chapter 11 (equivalent to judicial recovery in Brazil) in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York. This was the same model used by Latam in 2020. GOL informed the market that the process of restructuring its debts includes a commitment to receive financing of US$950 million. Here's the complete of the relevant fact (PDF – 227 kB).