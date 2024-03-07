Company is in the process of judicial recovery in the USA; inform if 1 day after Azul's interest in buying the company

A GOAL informed the market this Thursday (March 7, 2024) that it is evaluating other forms of capitalization in addition to those already presented in its recovery process in the USA. In a statement, the airline stated that “will examine opportunities presented by potential sources of capital”. The company's statement comes 1 day after an interest from the company was announced. Blue to buy the company. Azul hired 2 financial advisory banks to analyze a possible offer to purchase its competitor's operations. Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 205 kB).