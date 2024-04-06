The result is higher than the deficit of R$135 million recorded in January; the airline is in the process of judicial recovery in the USA

A GOAL recorded a net loss of R$160 million in February. The result is higher than the deficit of R$135 million recorded in January.

The monthly operational report was released by the airline on Friday (April 5, 2024). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 229 kB).

Net revenue recovered from R$1.98 billion in January to R$1.38 billion in February.

On the other hand, net debt grew from R$20.2 billion to R$21.16 billion in the same period. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$360 million.

The preliminary balance is part of the requirements required during the company's judicial recovery process in the United States. The financial information refers to the period from February 1st to 29th.