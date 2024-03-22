Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 20:50

Gol released its monthly operating report, containing financial information for the period from January 1 to January 31, 2024, presented to the United States Bankruptcy Court, as required during its Chapter 11 process. The data is preliminary and has not been audited or reviewed by a Gol auditor.

According to the statement, the company recorded a net loss of R$135 million in January; Ebitda of R$682 million, with a margin of 34%, and net revenue of R$1.982 billion.

That month, Gol had a net debt of R$20.21 billion in loans and financing, leasing and DIP financing. Cash and cash equivalents totaled R$2.151 billion and accounts receivable were R$1.052 billion.

Gol highlighted that the financial information included in the monthly report, which will be released from now on and for the duration of its restructuring process, is presented in accordance with the methodology established by the Bankruptcy Code and other applicable regulations and should not be compared to statements public financial statements disclosed by Gol that have been prepared according to different methodologies.

The financial results for the company's fourth quarter will be released next Thursday, the 28th, as scheduled.