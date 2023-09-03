Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 18:53

A Gol plane had to make an emergency landing and return to Santo Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, after white smoke spread throughout the interior of the aircraft this Saturday morning, 2nd. passengers during the event.

The flight left Rio de Janeiro for Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo. According to Gol, the 102 passengers and crew on board were removed from the aircraft after landing and there were no injuries.

The company also claims that it accompanied four people sent to the medical center, but all have already been released. Passengers were also re-accommodated on other flights and are on their way to their destinations, according to Gol.

The white smoke that filled the aircraft would have come from “hydraulic fluid vapors that entered the cabin through the ventilation system”. In a note, Gol states that the maintenance and security teams are still investigating the causes of the incident.

The company did not specify a date when asked about the last time the aircraft would have undergone an inspection or maintenance. He only stated that “all procedures were carried out with a total focus on safety, the company’s number 1 value”.