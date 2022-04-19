By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Gol will convert up to 12 Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft to freighters for exclusive use by e-commerce company Mercado Livre, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, three aircraft will begin operating within the partnership next July. Another three will enter the business in 2023. And six more Gol jets can be added by 2025.

With its structure with planes tripling by 2023, from three to nine, Mercado Livre expects to increase the volume of orders transported by air from 10 million to 40 million per year in Brazil. There is no exclusivity in the agreement, which allows Mercado Livre to form similar partnerships, such as those it already has with Azul and Sideral.

The announcement comes as e-commerce companies expand their logistics capacity to stand out from the competition. In partnership with Gol, which will paint the planes in Mercado Livre’s colors, the marketplace intends to reduce the average delivery time of orders for the North and Northeast regions of the country from eight to two days. The Free Market has an investment of 17 billion reais for Brazil this year alone.

In February, Mercado Livre announced the addition of four distribution centers in Brazil, all in the state of São Paulo, which should double the potential for delivery in the country.

For Gol, the agreement will allow the airline to increase revenues and reduce expenses at the same time, giving it some financial breath after two critical years due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The agreement is expected to bring Gol a savings of 25 million reais in 2022 and 75 million in 2023, explained the executive president, Paulo Kakinoff. The savings will come with values ​​that will no longer be paid for the return of aircraft, which will no longer happen. Gol, which had already been working on renewing its passenger fleet in part with the anticipation of 737-800 returns, maintains a plan to close the year with 136 aircraft in operation.

In addition, Gol predicts that its logistics arm, Gollog, will have additional revenue of BRL 100 million in 2022 and BRL 1 billion over five years from the partnership. Other terms of the partnership, including possible payment from Mercado Livre to Gol for the conversion of the aircraft, were not disclosed.

Asked about the possibility of the partnership being extended to the corporate sphere, Mercado Livre’s senior transport director, Pablo Navarrete, said that at the moment the partnership is restricted to the operational plan, “but nothing prevents it from being extended further.”

At 12:27 pm, Gol’s shares were up 2.8%, while the Ibovespa was down 0.6%. Rival Azul had gained 3.2%. In New York, Mercado Livre’s shares rose 4.6%.

