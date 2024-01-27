Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 12:18

Gol's shares fell 8.07%, this Friday, 26th, to R$5.92, after the announcement of Chapter 11, equivalent to judicial recovery in the USA. The airline's share had the biggest drop in the Ibovespa, and this devaluation meant a loss of R$179.31 million in Gol's market value. The company became worth R$1.99 billion, falling below R$2 billion for the first time since March 2023.

Despite rumors of judicial recovery circulating since December last year, this Friday's drop reflects investors' doubts about Gol's future.

For Genial analyst Ygor Araújo, the US$950 million DIP Financing, a specific credit modality for companies in difficult financial situations, is good news. The financing was promised by the bondholders of Abra, Gol's parent company, as part of the recovery process. Araújo highlights that this money guarantees the continuity of the company's operations, “but the scenario remains uncertain”.

Risk rating agencies S&P and Fitch downgraded Gol's rating to default level. Fitch points out that Chapter 11 is an outcome of the difficulty in negotiating with aircraft lessors and the delays in the delivery of new planes. The agency estimates the debt owed to lessors (aircraft lessors) at R$9.8 billion. For S&P, Gol still faces a “heavy debt burden”.

Ajax Asset analyst Rafael Passo also points out the delivery schedule for the new aircraft as one of the points to be monitored in Gol's recovery process. In the documents presented to the North American court when requesting Chapter 11, Gol listed the delay in delivering the planes as one of the causes of the cash imbalance. In a conversation with journalists, Gol's CEO, Celso Ferrer, stated that he is already receiving the delayed aircraft “quickly”.

Citi Bank assesses that it is not yet clear whether the announcement of the judicial recovery will be received by passengers, but the event “may cause some negative impact on demand”, says the report. For the bank's analysts, Chapter 11 significantly reduces the chances of Abra, Gol's parent company, carrying out an IPO. This hypothesis had been raised by the market since the formation of the holding company with Avianca, in 2022.

Gol's Chapter 11 request, which guarantees an interruption in the execution of debts and prevents the repossession of aircraft, was accepted this Friday afternoon by the New York bankruptcy court. The company is now awaiting approval by the North American Court of DIP Financing of US$950 million. Of this total, US$350 million would already enter the company as soon as the American judge provisionally authorizes the transaction. Another $150 million will come with final authorization.

According to documents presented by Gol in the Chapter 11 process, there are R$17.19 billion (US$3.5 billion) in assets and R$40.77 billion (US$8.3 billion) in liabilities. Of this liability, R$20.6 billion (US$4.2 billion) are in outstanding financing, with R$10.3 billion (US$2.1 billion) in debt guaranteed by the company's assets.