Shares of the airline have plummeted 57% since the announcement; company stopped composing Ibovespa this Tuesday (January 30th)

A GOL Linhas Aéreas lost R$1.6 billion in market value since the announcement of the company's request for judicial recovery in the United States. On January 24, one day before the announcement, the airline was worth R$2.8 billion. It ended this Tuesday (January 30, 2024) worth R$ 1.2 billion.

Throughout January, GOL's market value plummeted by R$2.55 billion. It is the equivalent of the entire value of the store HERE, for example. The data was collected by financial consultant Einar Rivero, from Elos Ayta Consultoria.

The airline's shares have plummeted 57% since the announcement on January 25, falling from R$6.65 to R$2.87 per share.

This Tuesday (January 30), the company said goodbye to Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), with a drop of 27% on the day. The Stock Exchange excluded GOL from Brazilian financial market indices due to the recovery process.

The airline requested entry into the chapter 11 on January 25th and the request was approved the following day by the American Court.

what is ochapter 11 – is the chapter of the US Bankruptcy Law that deals with the financial restructuring of companies, a mechanism equivalent to Brazilian judicial recovery. The process allows companies to recover their financial situation, including debt renegotiation, while continuing to operate normally with US judicial oversight and approval. The mechanism has been used successfully by many international airlines, including Latam, United Airlines, Delta, Aeroméxico and Avianca Colombia.

Until the date of the request, the most recent financial data referred to the 3rd quarter of 2023, when GOL reported R$20 billion in debt. According to the company, half of the debts are with aircraft lessors.

However, on Monday (29 January) the company reported having closed the year 2023 with US$3.5 billion in assets and US$8.3 billion in liabilities. As a result, net debt reached US$4.8 billion, around R$24 billion.