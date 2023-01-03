SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Gol announced on Tuesday its operating performance forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2022, including an estimated loss per share of 2.30 reais.

In the document, the company also predicted that it should have had an Ebitda margin of around 20% from October to December and that the passenger unit revenue (Prask) had risen approximately 20% over a year earlier.

Gol also estimated that its financial leverage for the fourth quarter, measured by the net debt to Ebitda ratio, was 10 times, with liquidity estimated at 3.6 billion reais.

(By Aluísio Alves)