From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/24/2024 – 11:41

Gol Linhas Areas reported, this Wednesday, the 24th, that there are no fuel supply problems on its aircraft in Brazil. In a note sent to the reporter, the airline stated that “there is no problem with fuel supply and that there has been no change in payment conditions”.

+Gol says it is fulfilling its obligations to creditors and without delays in interest or amortization

Yesterday, the newspaper O Globo published an article stating that fuel distributors were demanding payment from the company in cash for aviation kerosene, used as fuel for aircraft.

Last week, Gol had already confirmed that it was negotiating with creditors about a possible “consensual” debt restructuring.

With problems related to high debt, the company hired Seabury Capital in December with the aim of carrying out a review of the capital structure involving liability management, financial transactions and other measures to increase the company's liquidity.

The case arose amid a possible request for judicial recovery by Gol in the United States. The airline has a total debt of R$20.3 billion. Of these, at least R$3 billion are payments due in the short term.

Aviation fuel represents approximately 40% of an airline's costs in Brazil. With this high cost, fuel distributors offer credit so that companies operating in the sector pay for the consumption of aviation kerosene in installments, over 30, 60, 90 or even 120 days.