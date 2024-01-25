Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 19:49

Gol's CEO, Celso Ferrer, did not give the company's expected deadline to complete the Chapter 11 process, but said he believes it will last “significantly less” than that of other airlines in Latin America.

Latam and Avianca, for example, took around two years. Ferrer assessed the restructuring process of the two companies as successful, but believes that the current moment is more favorable for Gol. “We are not in a pandemic, it is a consistent demand scenario,” he said.

For Ferrer, Gol's operation is simpler, with just one type of aircraft, which should also contribute to speeding up the conclusion of Chapter 11. The executive also assesses that the fact that the company carried out two rounds of negotiations with lessors in 2023 must also ensure that these conversations are successfully concluded in a short time.

Gol's CEO declined to comment on the terms of the Chapter 11 negotiation. He only stated that the objective is to improve the company's cash structure, reducing leverage and maintaining normal operations.

Negotiation with 'lessors' is evolving

The executive also said that close to half of Gol's debt, of R$20 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023, is held by 25 lessors – aircraft lessors. “Negotiations with lessors are evolving, and at different stages, some are very supportive of us,” he said in a press interview earlier this evening, citing that the airline's fleet renewal process continues and Gol is receiving a new plane now.

Normally, negotiations with lessors take the longest time in debt restructuring processes in the airline sector, due to the high amounts involved. Gol began the first round of negotiations with lessors in June 2023 and another round of meetings took place in October. “Lessors know our agenda, they know what we need to address,” said Ferrer.

“Agreements with lessors must be signed in an accelerated manner”, said the CEO of Gol, explaining that the context is now one of less uncertainty than in the recent past. “Our forecast is that the work will take substantially less time than other more recent processes in Latin America.”

As the lessors are located abroad, mainly in the United States, the Brazilian airline chose to request judicial protection to restructure the debt in the New York Court. “We will use the US judicial system to facilitate the restructuring.”

The executive said that Gol analyzed other cases of airlines that requested judicial protection in the USA and noted that they all emerged “quite strengthened” from this process. “The Chapter 11 process has already been extensively tested in the aviation sector.” Ferrer cited examples of success in the process, such as Avianca Colombia, Latam and Aeromexico in Latin America, as well as others such as Delta and American Airlines in the United States.