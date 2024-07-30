The incident was recorded on Monday afternoon (29 July) and caused the airlines to cancel flights; there were no injuries and the aircraft were sent for maintenance.

A plane from Latam hit the wing of an aircraft GOAL in the Congonhas airport yard, in São Paulo. The incident was recorded on the afternoon of Monday (29.Jul.2024) and caused the cancellation of flights by both airlines. There were no injuries.

The incident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. The GOL Boeing 737, which was scheduled to fly from Congonhas to Florianópolis, was parked in the yard boarding passengers. The Latam Airbus A319 had just landed at the airport after making the shuttle flight to Santos Dumont (RJ).

The Latam plane was preparing to park and disembark passengers when the tip of its wing hit the tail of the GOL aircraft. The collision caused a tear in the Boeing’s fuselage. The aircraft were sent for maintenance.

GOL reported that the customers inside the plane disembarked safely and were relocated to another aircraft to continue their journey.

A Aenathe concessionaire that operates Congonhas airport, confirmed that the two aircraft collided on the ground while taxiing. It stated that the collision was caused by a “failure in the pushback equipment, operated by a company contracted by the airlines”.

Latam said it accommodated all passengers impacted by the cancellations of their original flights at Congonhas after the incident on other flights. “The Latam aircraft involved in the incident remains under maintenance and the company is investigating the incident in order to continue adopting all technical and operational measures to ensure a safe journey for everyone.”he informed.