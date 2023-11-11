Cade opened an administrative investigation after the PGR reported similarities in charging on the country’s main air routes

O Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) opened an administrative inquiry on Thursday (November 9, 2023) to investigate the GOAL and the Latam due to an alleged combination in the price of airline tickets. If cartel practice is proven, companies may be fined. Here’s the complete of the order (PDF – 149 kB), signed by the general superintendent of the municipality, Alexandre Barreto.

On Wednesday (Nov 8), the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent a letter to Cade with allegations that the two airlines have been charging identical prices on the country’s main air routes. According to the entity, the Public Ministry has observed this practice since 2019. This year, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) presented a representation to Cade, which denied opening the investigation as it understood that there was not enough evidence. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 691 kB).

In the representation, PGR claims to have carried out ticket price research on random dates, with boarding for the next day and 6 days later on the busiest sections of Brazil, especially on the São Paulo-Rio de Janeiro air bridge. The other routes analyzed were 1) São Paulo-Brasília, two) São Paulo-Belo Horizonte (MG) and 3) São Paulo-Curitiba (PR).

According to the entity, identical prices were identified on at least 3 flights from both companies. The PGR said that equal rates may be the result of the use of pricing algorithms, which use different data to compose prices.

In the MP’s understanding, this practice can constitute an infraction in the economic order, mainly because it concerns companies with the largest share in the domestic market.

See below the prices charged by companies on the Rio-São Paulo route on May 26th:

Wanted by Power360, Latam informed that it became aware of the process on Friday (Nov 1) and that it will respond to all questions within the established deadlines. GOL has already declared that it will not comment on the matter.