Two aircraft, one from the airline Gol and the other from Azul, collided last night (29) at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo.

The Azul aircraft was parked in the yard, empty, when the Gol aircraft, coming from Rio de Janeiro and with passengers on board, landed. While the Gol aircraft was taxiing, the two planes collided.

According to the concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos, which manages the airport, there were no injuries. “The collision occurred at 9:29 pm on April 29 when the Gol aircraft with 56 passengers (Boeing 737-800 from Santos Dumont Airport – RJ) had just landed. The aircraft was taxiing to move to the parking lot, when it collided with the rear of the Azul Embraer 195 aircraft, without passengers and parked in the apron”, the concessionaire informed.

Azul informed that the accident occurred during the taxi procedure and that the Gol aircraft accidentally hit the rear part of the fuselage of one of its planes. The company said there were no injuries and that its aircraft was empty and stopped overnight. The plane has already been put in for repair.

Gol reported that, during the flight taxi procedure, the wing tip of its aircraft partially hit the tail tip of an Azul plane. “Gol passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft was made available for engineering and maintenance for evaluation and repair,” the company said in a statement.

The Aeronautics Command’s Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) was called to investigate the causes of the accident.

