No, we are referring to Masako Nozawa, who is the original in Japanese, nor to Mario Castañeda, who does it in Latin Spanish. It’s actually Sean Schemmel, who is in charge of interpreting the character in English.

In front of a well-known medium, this artist shared what he thought about One Piece on Netflix. According to Schemmel ‘It’s strange because I have a close vision and I have watched Hollywood try to understand anime my entire career and they still don’t understand it’.

The actor added ‘It’s not until you see it, and I’m not entirely sure that anime genre trends will ever translate well into live-action. ‘I’m not entirely convinced’.

Sean Schemmel showed that ‘I’ve only seen part of the live-action One Piece on Netflix, and I honestly think it’s terrible’.

Then he highlighted ‘I think the 2009 Dragon Ball Z live-action movie was also horrible for a different reason.’

In the case of this last film, he recalled that before production began there was a director change, as if implying that this was part of the problems of this film.

Schemmel declared ‘It’s interesting to see Hollywood trying to grab and try to get into that space…’.

Later, this artist pointed out ‘I feel like a public figure, I’m so nervous that I can even say ‘I don’t really like the live-action One Piece’. That’s not necessarily the fault of the cast and crew.’.

It is clear that not everyone was going to like the series but it is far from Dragonball Evolutionwhich was a fiasco.

With details by Bleeding Cool. Apart from One Piece We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

