Over decades, dragon ball has proven to be a timeless series, maintaining a special place in the hearts of fans around the world. The creative genius behind this masterpiece, Akira Toriyamaalong with their team, have managed to keep the flame of the franchise alive, surprising fans with each new installment.

One of the most fascinating aspects of dragon ball It is the constant evolution of its characters, who have deployed increasingly powerful attacks and have reached levels of skill that defy the very logic of the universe they inhabit. In this sense, the latest addition to the saga, Dragon Ball Superhas taken this evolution to an unprecedented level.

A prominent example of this innovation is the technique introduced by the legendary Goku in the latest version of the work of Toriyama. Although she has not yet made her appearance in the anime adaptation, in the manga, Goku dazzles viewers by using the Ultra Instinctto create a manifestation of your own chi that takes shape as an image of yourself.

Faced with such a demonstration of power, it is natural to wonder what the future holds for us. dragon ball. With each new installment, the bar is raised even higher, challenging the characters’ ability to surpass themselves. It is difficult to conceive how they could surpass this level of power, but if history has taught us anything, it is that the imagination of Toriyama it does not have limits.

Editor’s note: I thought that explaining the powers of superman It was complicated, but dragon ball takes things to increasingly ridiculous levels and there we are watching the series :V