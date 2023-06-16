The franchise of dragonball It is a story that grew through its creator, Akira ToriyamaI was thinking about what elements to add to the plot, among them the epic transformation of Super Saiyan. And it seems that some fans detected that the protagonist of the story, Gokuapparently he has not been the first character to undergo this metamorphosis.

through the saga of raditz on earth, the brother of Goku sends data collected with the tracker to his then companions, confirming that there is a hybrid of Saiyan with humans, Gohan, something that is not often seen. Commenting that these types of mixes can be stronger than a purebred Saiyan, calling it Super in the name.

This may make quite a bit of sense, given that at this stage of Dragon Ball, Toriyama intended to give Gohan more prominence, this to pass the baton to a new generation of warriors. However, this changed when it was required to Goku to continue with this role, so the Saiyan hybrid’s potential went down after beating Cell.

Despite all this, they want to give him the spotlight in some way, we saw that in the last movie of the franchise, superherowell here together with Piccolo must save the day patrol red. Also, it could be assumed that there is a bad adaptation of the manga from Japanese to English, but that is something that until now has not been clarified by the author.

Via: Plus Sleeve

Editor’s note: It’s obvious that maybe this phrase didn’t have that much meaning in the early Z manga, but as the story turned to Frieza, it stands to reason that things should have changed.