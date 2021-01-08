For many, the best fight crossover is Capcom vs SNK for the large number of characters that he combined from franchises such as Street fighter, Rival Schools, The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury and many more. Now to get to this, there were several experiments that have few witnesses.

Two years before the famous Capcom vs SNK, a test version was made in The King of Fighters ’98 that came with Ryu and Ken. This was a secret project that was nothing more than a test that only a few developers could test at that time.

Toyohisa Tanabe, the supervisor of pixel art from Capcom vs SNK said that after finishing The King of Fighters ’98, the development team had a lot of free time and they made a version that had Ryu and Ken. They did this on development hardware, so all that work was probably lost by now.

It is interesting to know that the developers of SNK were already experimenting with crossovers with characters from other franchises that had nothing to do with KOF.

There was a The King of Fighters ’98 with everything and Goku, in addition to other characters from Dragon Ball

‘Also, I’m only remembering this now, but they weren’t alone Ryu and Ken Who we end up playing with We also include Dragon Ball characters, such as Son Goku‘he stated in the interview Toyohisa Tanabe.

This means that, at the time, the team in charge of the king of Fighters Not only did he have a lot of free time, he also sparked what many fighting game fans would like to see in a duel: Goku against Rugal. This confrontation would have generated many expectations.

Speaking of KOF, we tell you that The King of Fighters XV finally has a first preview and soon we will have more details about this new installment in the series of fighting games of SNK.

