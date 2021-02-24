If you have been in the world of anime and manga for a long time, you have surely faced this discussion more than once, debates that put all kinds of strong characters against Goku, and the typical response that has even become a meme ‘Yes, but Goku beats him’.

That said despite the level of power that Goku has come to show, and is shaping up to be one of the strongest characters in the world of shonen, sometimes there are interesting confrontations, as in this case, against Saitama of One-Punch Man.

If you are not familiar with this professional hero, we tell you that he is really powerful and the name of his work comes precisely because he can defeat most of his enemies with a single blow.

Even though the work of One in fact it is a parody of the world of heroes and ridiculously strong characters, it does make us curious to know what would happen in a confrontation between Saitama against Goku.

Is Saitama stronger than Goku?

And the fans have already started to discuss about it in networks, all thanks to a tweet by the user @HeavenlyControl:

In the comments to this tweet You can see all the discussion that was created around this fight, and here are some:

Ok, let me say, I think speaking solely of strength, Goku is stronger, of course. But I also think that Saitama’s physical body is also much more durable than Goku’s. Yes, Goku is faster and has a lot of destructive power, but the bodies of the DBZ characters are not that durable.

Saitama is the Superman of the anime and is written in a world where he has NO limits. He is a character of Infinity +1 and por lore cannot lose.



Goku is 99.999% Infinity and is designed to lose but get back up.

Goku is designed to have limits, Saitama is designed not to have them.

We recommend you: The creator of Dragon Ball explained why the super saiyan god is not muscular.

For fans of One Punch, they can raise him to star level, but he is not planetary, he is not faster than Goku … not disrespecting him because manga is art, but Goku in his base form would absolutely defeat Saitama.

Saitama. It’s called One-Punch Man for a reason. The point is that it is invincible.

What do you think? Who do you think would be victorious in a confrontation between Saitama against Goku? Let us know in the comments.



