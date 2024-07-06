Last night, during the Anime Expo, Bandai Namco released a new trailer Of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero which shows a spectacular clash between Goku Ultra Instinct and Goku Blackor two versions of the protagonist that are among the greatest expressions of the power of the famous character.

The video is entirely composed of gameplay scenes, including the typical character presentation moments at the start of the fights, and allows us to see in more detail the creation of these characters, who once again appear decidedly close to their animated versions and faithful in terms of representation and expressed abilities.

In a manner appropriate to thehigh level between the two characters in question, the clash is very fast and dynamic, with the use of high-impact moves that translate into remarkable visual effects.