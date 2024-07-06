Last night, during the Anime Expo, Bandai Namco released a new trailer Of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero which shows a spectacular clash between Goku Ultra Instinct and Goku Blackor two versions of the protagonist that are among the greatest expressions of the power of the famous character.
The video is entirely composed of gameplay scenes, including the typical character presentation moments at the start of the fights, and allows us to see in more detail the creation of these characters, who once again appear decidedly close to their animated versions and faithful in terms of representation and expressed abilities.
In a manner appropriate to thehigh level between the two characters in question, the clash is very fast and dynamic, with the use of high-impact moves that translate into remarkable visual effects.
Closer and closer to the anime
Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero proves to be really close to the animated series in this case too, perhaps as the most faithful adaptation seen so far in a video game.
At least this is true for the fights, which are the core of the entire gameplay.
Despite the new name, the game in question collects the legacy of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, representing in all respects a sort of Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi 4which makes it particularly anticipated by a large group of fans.
For the rest, we recently saw a trailer with other characters available at launch from Z and Super, which make up a truly huge roster, probably the largest ever seen in a Dragon Ball video game, while we also noted that the game features spectacular clashes between energy spheres but fans do not appreciate, in some cases, the excessive emphasis in some situations.
