Along the dragon ball we have seen Goku Master a bunch of different transformations. With Dragon Ball SuperAkira Toriyama introduced us to a much more powerful version of the hero known as Super sajajin God. Initially the community was not very satisfied with its design due to the fact that it looked very similar to the Kaoi-ken, so an artist decided to recreate it with something newer.

Via Twitter, the digital artist known as Nova4Nation has redesigned to Goku Super Saiyan God in a style very similar to Super Saiyan Phase 4, and here you can see the result:

As you can already see, this new design goes back a bit to the roots of the character with a look much more similar to the Phase 4 from Super Saiyan. We have things like hair on the chest and tail, plus the obvious color change from red to gold. What did you think of this design? Leave your opinion in the comments.

And speaking of designs, you can already take a look at what it will look like Shenlong in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new film in the franchise that will hit theaters in Japan in April this year.

Publisher’s note: Personally, the design that Goku had in the new Super transformations never bothered me, although I admit that the fact that they simply changed the color of his hair was a bit lazy. I mean, I get that that’s the essence of Dragon Ball, but I would have liked to see something more detailed, particularly with Ultra Instinct.

Via: comic book