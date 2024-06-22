According to Sean Schemmel, Goku Super Saiyan 4 will be in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. The actor, who has been voicing Goku for years, participated in a panel during Anime Riverside 2024 and there he illustrated his approach to dubbing the different versions of the hero.

Specifically, Schemmel spoke about his work in the latest video game dedicated to the saga created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, explaining that each of Goku’s transformations requires some difference in interpretationbe it Super Saiyan 4, Super Saiyan 3, Super Saiyan God and so on.

The feeling is therefore that the version of Goku seen in Dragon Ball GT will be present in the roster of the new tie-inalthough perhaps it will be part of a pack of downloadable characters that will arrive only after launch: a strategy that Bandai Namco has already put into practice on several occasions.