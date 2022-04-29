fans of Dragon Ball Z surely they remember the events of their first episodes. Raditzthe brother of Goku, arrives on Earth to prepare it for his conquest. In between, he decides to kidnap Gohan which makes the brothers face each other in a battle where he also entered Picoro. In the end, the Namekian ended the lives of both Saiyans.

However, the events of the rest of Dragon Ball Z make us doubt whether this was the best course. How about Raditz deserved that Goku give him a second chance. In this way we would have a couple of quite powerful warriors.

This thought gains strength if we take into account what happened to Vegeta. He currently he is one of the strongest warriors in our universe. Not to mention, he was a vital ally in combating most of the villains that came after. If he could redeem himself, why? Raditz not?

Source: Toei Animation

Furthermore, the decision to Goku about this. Vegeta killed more of his friends and threatened to destroy the land. Raditz he just kidnapped his son and killed an innocent farmer. However, the one who received the pardon was the Saiyan prince, a complete stranger, and only because Kakaroto I wanted to face him again. With brothers like this…

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Super was able to reveal the way Goku will defeat Gas

It is clear that brotherly love is a concept that is not developed in Goku. Also, the fact that they are brothers could make the transition from evil to good easier. Especially considering that the Saiyans themselves are not evil. They just have a great desire to fight.

Bardock’s wish could make Goku and Raditz the best Dragon Ball duo

Chapter 83 of the manga Dragon Ball Super showed us that Bardock he made a wish on the dragon balls. With this he wanted his children to grow fast and strong. Unfortunately they ended up killing each other, but imagine the possibilities of them working together.

Source: Nicholas Darfe

Bardock he was an outstanding warrior who even had a hidden power which he used to defeat Gas. From genetics we can conclude that Goku and Raditz they were capable of the same. We have already seen the levels that the protagonist of dragon ballhis brother might have been on the same level.

Maybe toriyama he knew this and did not want to have two protagonists so similar. Do you agree that Raditz should have had another chance? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where you can share your own theories of dragon ball.