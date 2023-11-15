Throughout history, the franchise dragon ball He has shown us special powers that are released by the most powerful warriors in that universe, as proof of this we have seen the Kaioken, teleportation, the Flash ending, and of course, the mythical genkidama. However, there was a moment in which our protagonist of the franchise, Gokuwas narrowly saved with a technique that many may consider ridiculous and even insulting.

This happens in a product that can be considered non-canon in the franchise, we are referring to neither more nor less than Dragon Ball GT, with a moment that puts the hero in his child version in a critical situation, since he is playing on a deadly board. Precisely a certain rule that had to be followed in order not to infringe the rules was precisely that of not crying for some reason, something that at first was not going to represent a threat to the Saiyan.

However, the enemy did everything possible in terms of traps, making it rain down all kinds of elements that cause crying like onions, and although it is a situation that is more comical than truly alarming, the boy managed to get out of that dangerous situation. This was through a curious technique in which he represses his emotions to avoid shedding tears at all costs. He even managed to do a reverse process, in which the drop returned and entered his eyeballs.

In relation to the topic of Goku in its infant phase, a few weeks ago the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima, a program in which many of the characters we know will return to their childhood stage to face a new enemy. The most curious thing of all is that the Akira Toriyama He is in charge of the narrative, so we could consider that he took inspiration from a project not from its inventiveness, that is, the source will be GT.

Remember that this series is complete on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll.

Via: ACE

Editor’s note: Although Dragon Ball GT is a clear what if, the truth is that many of us are fond of it for having seen it at a certain stage in our lives. And I remember that that part of the goose dimension is absurd, but all of that directs us to the mythical transformation of Saiyan 4.