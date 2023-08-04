mario castaneda He is one of Latin America’s favorite dubbing actors after voicing Goku in ‘Dragon Ball Z’. He was encouraged to visit Cusco with his family and was impressed with the tourist places that this wonder of the world offers, such as Machu Picchu and the Mountain of 7 Colors.

Precisely from this last tourist attraction, he was encouraged to record a video in which he expresses his happiness upon arriving in the country. “Very happy to be here. I greet you and I wish you a good trip if you come here, I send you a Kamehame ha“said the well-known character.

The imposing wonder of the world is visited by celebrities. Photo: The Republic

At another time, Mario Castañeda explained that he was also impressed by seeing Machu Picchu, considered one of the seven wonders of the world. “We visited Cusco (historic center), the Mountain of 7 Colors and Macchu Picchu (…). Mario Castañeda sends you all my ki,” he said.

These last two are the attractions preferred by national and foreign tourists.

