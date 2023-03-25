Yesterday a viral post appeared from a fan account of Dragon Ball Z call Dragon Ball Perfect Shots showing the victory of Vegeta about Goku in the scene after the credits in the new movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In the movie fight Vegeta and Gokuwhich served as the film’s subplot, the all-powerful Saiyans had a display where they were not allowed to increase their power. Vegeta won.

While many fans consider this to be the first time that Goku loses against Vegeta, Actually, it’s the opposite. You will see, Vegeta has never lost a fight against Goku.

Post-credit scene of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022). pic.twitter.com/KPCc8aRodL — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) December 7, 2022

Today we will explore each of the fights of Goku and Vegeta to explain how the community of DBZ has suffered at the hands of a widespread misconception that Vegetahas lost against Goku on the two occasions they have fought.

Evidence A: The battle in the Saiyan Arc

The first battle that Goku and Vegeta they had was in the Saiyan Arc. In her, Vegeta and his henchman, Nappa, came to Earth to use the Dragon Balls and grant themselves immortality. After the death of many allies of Goku and that the team Vegeta kill Nappa Goku and Vegeta they finally clashed.

The two delivered earth-shattering punches in a showdown. Goku, as many remember, gained a distinct advantage by using his kaioken power-up. However, the damage that kaioken inflicted on the muscles of Gokualong with the fact that Vegeta crushed Goku in his Ozaru form, resulted in him Goku could not continue his fight.

On Planet Vegeta, that’s considered a victory, but for some reason, the fact of Vegeta’s victory Vegeta gets lost in translation and becomes a rout of Vegeta because he is attacked by Gohan, Krillin and Yajirobe, having to flee from Earth. His tactical withdrawal was interestingly backed by Goku because I wanted to have the opportunity to fight against Vegeta again.

Evidence B: The fight in the Majin Buu saga

During the first quarter of the Majin Buu saga, Vegeta and Goku they had their second fight. Before your battle Vegeta became a “heel” (villain) by allowing a villain named Babidi to transform him into Majin Vegeta. In theory, this transformation was intended to put Vegeta under Babidi’s control, but in reality, Vegeta used it as a means to gain an improvement in his power and force Goku to fight him before his time on Earth expired (it’s a long story). Basically all you need to know is that Vegeta he has an “M” on his forehead and he still has that fighting spirit in him.

The pair’s showdown on a rocky wasteland is honestly better experienced through the anime than the manga, as Toei Animation added its own unique moments to the brief showdown from the source material. But regardless of how you experience the fight, the result is the same. In the end, Goku and Vegeta they postpone their match to help their friends fight Majin Buu, but not before Vegeta defeat Goku and fight alone. Classic Vegeta. He dies after this, by the way.

Most of the fights Dragon Ball Z they follow wrestling rules that seek to protect the franchise’s biggest stars from character-defining losses. For example, there have never been any major matchups between fan favorites like Piccolo and Vegeta throughout the series, despite fan interest in finding out which of the two is stronger.

Perhaps this is part of a strategy to generate hype about a “what if?” scenario. between the two, that the creator Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation can use in a future chapter of the manga or movie.

Along those same lines, the creators have occasionally created “twice in a lifetime” fights between Goku and Vegeta just to add tricks to protect the mystique of their characters. Sometimes a heart-stopping fight ends due to outside interference, the sudden presence of a greater threat, leading to an impromptu union, or an old-fashioned draw. These types of inconclusive battles happen a lot in anime.

The fans of Goku, possibly seeing what they want to see, have used some of these scenarios to reinforce the idea that their hero has been victorious on a few occasions. To their credit, the growing power of DBZ and the incessant need to create a new way to Goku while occasionally given to Vegeta an opportunity, would lead anyone to believe that Goku he has more wins under his belt than he actually does.

If we count the filler fight of Dragon Ball Super (which we shouldn’t) where Goku defeated Duplicate Vegetathen yes, Goku technically defeated “Vegeta” once. But according to the official record, Vegeta still undefeated.

Via: Kotaku