Over the years, Dragon ball It has become one of the most relevant manga and anime series today. It not only has a presence in Japan, but throughout the world, and especially in Latin America.

Almost everyone knows their characters, or at least has an idea about them. Especially from the series Z, which is the most popular. For the same reason, we are not surprised that someone takes advantage of their fame for a good and praiseworthy cause.

Dragon Ball Z is a very popular anime in the US.

What happens is that recently the account in Twitter from the city of Somerville, Middlesex County in Massachusetts, USA, shared a meme where it appears Goku becoming super saiyan.

The accompanying message begins with ‘COVID vaccines act as a booster for your immune system’. Then add ‘then when you get the chance, increase your disease fighting power’.

Dragon Ball is preparing a new universe with familiar faces

Top by saying ‘We can all be #SuperSaiyan in the fight against # COVID19’. So this is a nice analogy that takes advantage of the popularity of Dragon Ball Z to raise awareness among the inhabitants of the city.

Everything to support the intense vaccination campaign that is being carried out in the United States. With the coming to power of Joe biden, the new president of this nation, this process is accelerating a lot.

Anything goes for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19

Compare the strengthening of the immune system with the ability of saiyan to increase his power to the super level sounds like a good idea.

It is very likely that those who see the message, and know Goku and the Z Warriors smile immediately. This meme immediately attracts attention. Best of all, this character and his friends are still very relevant. Maybe the series of Super it has not had its second season.

Not a new movie either, but this sequel to Z it remains very present in the minds of the fans. With more than 30 years on, several generations of fans have enjoyed what this series offers.

Curiously, and despite its power, Goku it is sensitive not only to poisons, but also to viruses. That was made clear in Dragon Ball Z, when in a timeline he dies due to illness. Only Future Trunks was able to save him.

Source.



