What do they have in common? Black Myth: Wukong and Dragon Ball? Different things, to tell the truth, starting from the same literary inspiration, but now they can also share the protagonist since the Goku from Dragon Ball is usable in the game instead of the original protagonist on PC, thanks to a mod.

Both the video game and the popular manga and anime by Akira Toriyama are based on the historical novel Journey to the West, a 16th-century work attributed to the scholar Wú Chéng’ēn and which tells, in a mythologized version, the journey of a Buddhist monk towards the West, inspired in turn by the historical figure of Xuánzàng.

Among the protagonist’s companions is the monkey king Sun Wukong, on whom the protagonist of Black Myth: Wukong is based and who inspired Son Goku from Dragon Ball in a rather loose and vague way, so it can be said that both are two different versions of the same character.