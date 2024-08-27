What do they have in common? Black Myth: Wukong and Dragon Ball? Different things, to tell the truth, starting from the same literary inspiration, but now they can also share the protagonist since the Goku from Dragon Ball is usable in the game instead of the original protagonist on PC, thanks to a mod.
Both the video game and the popular manga and anime by Akira Toriyama are based on the historical novel Journey to the West, a 16th-century work attributed to the scholar Wú Chéng’ēn and which tells, in a mythologized version, the journey of a Buddhist monk towards the West, inspired in turn by the historical figure of Xuánzàng.
Among the protagonist’s companions is the monkey king Sun Wukong, on whom the protagonist of Black Myth: Wukong is based and who inspired Son Goku from Dragon Ball in a rather loose and vague way, so it can be said that both are two different versions of the same character.
From one Monkey King to another
To close the circle of references and unite the two universes, norskpl has released the mod simply called “Son Goku”, which inserts the Dragon Ball character into Black Myth: Wukong, playable in place of the original protagonist.
The style of the 3D model does not have much to do with the general one of the game, being rather close to the representations present in the Dragon Ball games, which, taking up the graphic style of the anime, differ quite a bit from the fantastic realism of the Game Science game, but the contrast is part of the particular experience offered.
Goku can use the extendable staff to fight and travel with the flying cloud, being elements already present in the game, as well as the animations correspond to the original ones since it is in all respects an alternative skin.
You can find the “Son Goku” mod at this address on NexusModsfollowing the instructions on the page in question. This is obviously an unofficial package, so download and apply at your own risk, although it should not compromise the stability of your saves.
