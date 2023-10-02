Currently, Dragon Ball is a franchise that is still alive thanks to how easy it is to adapt it to all types of products, and it is that movies, manga, figures, video games and much more related to the franchise are released. Akira Toriyama. For that reason, fans are always increasing and reflect their taste for this series with different tributes such as drawing and cosplay.

This brings us to a well-known cosplayer in the industry, Taryn, who has made several characters with a fidelity that is not from this world, to the point that some users who see his photographs have thought that he uses CGI when there is a lot of makeup production. Within his work you cannot miss Gokuan interpretation that has become the most viral on social networks.

Here you can see it on video:

It is worth mentioning that many users have suggested that the user could redeem past mistakes regarding live action products from dragon ball, mentioned that he can play the character in this supposed project. On the other hand, fans also add that although they may not be able to include him as an actor, he could give advice on makeup issues so that the new version looks like this.

The world of anime series with real people has returned to relevance thanks to the adaptation of One Piece which recently came out in Netflixthen it could be the perfect time for the shonen that this business became popular in the West has a new opportunity. And so the disastrous Dragon Ball Evolution It remains buried in the past and as a memory with which it was learned.

Via: tiktok

Editor’s note: The truth is that this cosplay has looked very good on him, and he definitely looks better than the Dragon Ball Evolution actor. So, if they are going to make a new attempt, this should serve as an example.