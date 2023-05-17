The capacity of the artificial intelligence to reimagine characters surprises even the most incredulous. Various users on social networks, in order to remember their favorite childhood figures, have created realistic versions of Goku (“Dragon Ball”)Candy, Meteoramong others, thanks to AI.

Animation in the 1990s and 2000s was not yet as advanced as it is today; however, with the help of AI, it is possible to recreate what the characters of the animated series of those years would look like. The result is incredible and the realism is on another level. We show you below.

Goku – “Dragon Ball”

The protagonist of the anime and manga created by Akira Toriyama is one of the most loved by adults, youth and children. In the first installment of the series, Goku was still a child, so this is how he would look in reality at this age.

This is how Goku would look in his childhood, when he had not yet developed all his powers. Photo: Gaby Castellanos/Instagram

He-Man – “Masters of the universe”

“By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” is the most iconic phrase of this figure, whose power made him “the most powerful man in the universe.” As you can see, in the human version of him, He-Man is between 30 and 40 years old.

He-Man was a man who did not use violence even in the worst of cases. Photo: Gaby Castellanos/Instagram

Meteor – “Mach GoGoGo”

The popular Speed ​​Racer, whose real name is Go Mifune, dreamed of being the best racing driver in the world. The realistic version of him matches his appearance in the anime, in which he was still a teenager.

Meteor recreated by the AI. Photo: Gaby Castellanos/Instagram

Candy and Terry – “Candy Candy”

Candy is the protagonist of the anime with her same name, “Candy Candy”. Although she had several love affairs throughout fiction, one of her most remembered and loved couples by her fans was Terry.

Candy and Terry were the most popular anime couple in the 90s. Photo: Gaby Castellanos/Instagram

Fred Flintstone – “The Flintstones”

“The Flintstones” was a fairly popular cartoon in the 2000s. The plot is basically about the daily life of Fred Flintstone, who is married to Wilma Flintstone and, as a result of their marriage, they had a daughter: Pebbles. He also owns a pet named Dino, a purple dinosaur.