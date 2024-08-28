For a week now the video game Black Myth: Wukong has become quite the sensation, and that’s because it’s the big release from China that many were expecting, with plenty of unbridled action that fans of the industry have appreciated. Sure, there have been issues with the performance side of things, but that hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the recreation of Journey to the West for the public.

In the version of PC There was no shortage of mods, and we have striking elements ranging from the assignment of a fairly useful map, to certain improvements that have made users wonder why the developers did not release a more complete and stable version. On the other hand, the aesthetic changes have not been long in coming and there are players who had clearly in mind the appearance of Gokuafter all Dragon Ball It is also inspired by Asian legend.

The modder known as NorskPL has made this dream a reality, given that he managed to change the main character to the Saiyan in his stage of the Z saga, and it makes perfect sense, given that in advanced sagas like the Freezer and no longer has his magic staff. It can be downloaded directly from Nexus Mods.

Here you can see it in action:

When people called it Black Myth Goku well here is your version of the game! #BlackMythWukong pic.twitter.com/sO6V2NaDy3 — SKINS (@SKINSWukong) August 26, 2024

The official synopsis of the game:

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG based on Chinese mythology and Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You will embark on a journey as the Predestined One, which will be full of wonders and challenges, to discover the truth hidden under the veil of a glorious legend from the past. As the Fated One, you will encounter worthy rivals and powerful enemies throughout your journey. Face them in epic battles where surrender is not an option.

This game is definitely one of the great productions of the year despite the fact that it has not managed to gather the highest ratings from the media. In addition, it is still pending to know when it will be released in Xbox.

Remember that Black Myth: Wukong is available in PS5 and PC.

