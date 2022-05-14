While the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero already has a premiere window the manga of the series continues, and as always happens, some sketches of its next chapter with Goku Y Vegeta appeared online.

These allow you to take a look at some of the news that this new installment in history will bring. At least the first part of the shared shows Goku remembering part of his past. Old memories flood his mind.

All because his father’s reader has a recording of his voice. This is how he remembers much of what he had forgotten due to an accident he suffered in his childhood.

He especially sees his parents and some moments when he was a child. Just like when they put him on a ship Saiyan and so they saved his life, since not long after the perverse frieza destroyed your planet. But there is also something that stands out in this preview of the manga.

What happens is that Goku Y Vegeta they will change their suits in Dragon Ball Super. Due to the previous fight they had first with granola and then with Gastheir outfits are shredded.

So they took what they had at hand and from what can be seen in the sketches they are armor Saiyan. With the level of power handled in the series it is doubtful that they will resist much, but it is better to go dressed to a fight than to lack any protection.

Goku and Vegeta change appearance in Dragon Ball Super

The fact that Goku Y Vegeta are changing outfits at Dragon Ball Super could have a double intention. Gas seems to have a trauma from his past when facing the father of the first, Bardock.

So the maximum Z Warrior, by wearing armor similar to his father’s, could cause a greater impact on him. Especially since she would remind him of the painful defeat she had suffered before him. Of course, what we mention is a theory but it sounds possible.

When will the next chapter of the manga come out? The 84 will be available until May 19, so there are only a few days left before you can enjoy it on the service of plus sleeve for free.

At least the newest chapters, because if you want to see the previous ones you will have to pay. Given that the anime does not have a time to return, it is the best option to keep up with this new stage of the work of Akira Toriyama.

If you want to know more about Dragon Ball Super consult landgamer. We still have more information about anime in general.