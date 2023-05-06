The super saiyan they are in Peru! Voice actors Mario Castañeda (Goku) and Rene Garcia (Vegeta), who give life to the famous anime characters dragonballreturned to tacna after 13 years. Mexicans will be part of an event otaku to be held in this region on May 6 and 7. In this note you will be able to know all the details.

On May 6, Castañeda and García will be able to meet their fans at the meet & greet that will take place at the themed restaurant anime called Fanatics. This meeting will begin at 6 pm

Likewise, on May 7, those in charge of dubbing into Spanish through Goku and Vegeta They will be present from noon at the big event otaku Festi Fanáticos 2023 that will be held at the sports center of the district of pocollay. Tickets are already on sale through the Fanaticos Facebook page.

Upon arrival at tacna On May 5, the voice actors gave a short press conference at the Fanáticos restaurant. In turn, the organizer of the event commented that there will be direct transfer buses to the Festival Fanatics and thanked the municipalities of Pocollay and Tacna for their support for allowing the event to be held.

