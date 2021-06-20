This is certainly an interesting move on the part of Aztec TV– Using popular voice actors to narrate sports. In this case, a Mario castaneda Y René Garcia, who interpret Goku Y Vegeta in the Latin dubbing of Dragon ball.

That was what was recently unveiled in a presentation made by this Mexican television station, and these artists will participate as part of their coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Goku and Vegeta at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Aztec Sports will cover 339 events from 33 different sports disciplines, as part of The protagonists, which is the programming bar focused on these types of activities.

It is managed that the block in which they will participate Castañeda Y Garcia will be called ‘The Z Games’, a clear reference to Dragon Ball Z, which is perhaps the most popular anime stage in Mexico and Latin America. As expected, both actors have already spoken about this matter.

That was through their accounts at Twitter. Mario castaneda commented ‘Our way to Tokyo 2020 begins, where we will be the #Protagonists of the best stories of the Olympic Games! Don’t miss the stellar presentation! #ProtagonistasRumboATokyo ‘.

What concerns to René Garcia… He said exactly the same thing! It seems that they all agreed to share this message through social networks.

The narratives will have a ‘touch’ of Dragon Ball

In the statement shared by Aztec TV, it can be read ‘for social networks, the official voices of Goku and Vegeta, Mario Castañeda and René García, respectively, will have the funniest newscast of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games’.

So if everything goes according to schedule, these artists behind Dragon ball They will make talking about sports much more enjoyable during this Olympic tournament, which will begin very soon.

When do the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games? The inauguration at the Olympic Stadium will be on Friday, July 23 at 8:00 pm JST, which would be 6:00 am according to Central Mexico time.

According to what was planned by the organizers, it will be Sunday August 8 that the events will end. One year later than scheduled, and we’ll see how things turn out. Only now it will have a bit of the ‘taste’ of Dragon ball on the narrative side.

