The president of Caixabank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri. Europa Press

The new Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, will receive an annual fixed remuneration of 1.65 million euros, to which he can add a variable remuneration of up to 200,000 euros in case of meeting objectives, according to the proposal of the board of directorsn registered this Thursday before the National Securities and Markets Commission, which will be put to a vote at the shareholders’ meeting on May 14. Goirigolzarri will see his salary more than tripled compared to what he received as president of Bankia. In 2020, the Basque banker received 500,000 euros after giving up the variable part of his salary. Bankia executives had their emoluments limited due to the conditions imposed by the State after the millionaire rescue of 2012. Since then, the State was the main shareholder of the entity with 60% of the capital and imposed salary restrictions on the leadership of the entity .

The now chairman of the new CaixaBank, which emerged from the merger of Bankia and the Catalan entity, will have executive functions, although limited to the area of ​​audit, communication and the secretariat of the board. Goirigolzarri will also have a long-term incentive, of a variable nature and materialized in shares of the entity during different years from 2025, which it will only receive if the objectives set by the entity are met. According to this variable remuneration plan, at the end of the period, he could receive 105,786 shares, which at the current price are equivalent to 271,870 euros.

Gortázar will receive 2.26 million

Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of the entity, will receive 2.26 million euros, the same amount as last year. In addition, the variable part of his salary linked to objectives amounts to 708,800 euros. In the proposal to the shareholders’ meeting, the board of directors specifies that the “amount [que percibirán ambos ejecutivos] Remuneration for positions held in group companies or in the interest of CaixaBank will be deducted ”.

In the medium and long-term variable incentive plan, conditional on compliance with the 2019-2021 strategic plan, these will be distributed in three cycles. “The final number of shares to be delivered will be determined after the end of each of the Plan cycles, and will be subject to and will depend on the fulfillment of the objectives corresponding to the second measurement period, which will correspond to the three years of duration of each of the cycles of the Plan. In no case may the number of shares to be delivered corresponding to the final incentive exceed the number of shares of the provisional incentive on the grant date, ”he says. For the third cycle of the incentive plan, Gortázar will receive 176,309 shares, the equivalent of 453,114 euros at the current price.

According to sources from the entity, the board of directors has considered the new dimension of the bank, the first financial group in Spain and the tenth company in the Ibex 35 by market capitalization, in addition to the fact that the new president has executive functions. “When establishing the remuneration policy for the new president, the recommendations of the European Banking Authority have also been taken into account, ensuring that the variable part has a certain weight in the remuneration mix,” they added to EFE

With this proposal to the shareholders’ meeting, CaixaBank proceeds to update its remuneration policy for the board of directors that it approved in 2020 for the period 2020-2022, and does so as a result of the merger of Bankia and the new composition of its highest management body. The new text does not include significant changes in the remuneration of the CEO, who will receive a fixed salary in cash of 2.26 million euros, nor in that of the rest of the directors.