Genoa – There are a few days to go until the beginning of World Cup in Qatarthe most bizarre in history since it will take place in winter. Do you want to go there even if theItaly by Roberto Mancini not part of the tournament? Put your hand to your wallet, because the stay in the Qatari peninsula it will be anything but economic.

Few hotels (after all), tens of thousands of people arriving among fans and insiders, means the prices of the accommodation facilities that splash at the stars. It is the law of the market, of course, and it applies to hotels and to a lesser extent also to hotels flights from Europe to Doha, even those not exactly cheap. But between hotel and flight, it’s the hotels that cost a lot and make it whim of the trip for a few, not to say for a very few.

The royal family of Qatar during the programming of the World Cup

Examples? On the main portals to find a hotel – Booking, Hotels And Trivago – looking for accommodation, let’s say for the first week of the World Cup – from Sunday 20 November 2022 to Sunday 27 – you will find nothing less than 4700 euros per double roomthat is to say 600 euros per night. And let’s talk about a hotel with sun 2 stars which is about a kilometer from the downtown Doha.



The cheapest hotel on Booking.com for a double a week

All other hotels travel between 6 thousand and 10 thousand euros per week, or more than a thousand euros per night. Not to mention of course the super luxury hotels, a 5 starswhich for the first week of the World Cup come to cost between 27 thousand and 35 thousand euros for the last available rooms. About 4 thousand euros per night per couple.



The most expensive hotels on Booking for a week in Doha

And air flights from Italy to Qatar? For those from Milan, always for the first week, Qatar Airways still offers direct flights about 1200 euros and if you want to save something you can opt for the option of Turkish Airlines with a stopover in Istanbul at approx 900 euros. These are also high prices but all in all not far from the usual prices to reach the Emirate area.



Prices on Skyscanner for a one week flight from Milan

And for the tickets for the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar? Those too cost a lot. The opening match of the tournament, between Qatar and Ecuador, on the ticket resale portals there are thousands of euros. There were some “cheap” to 870 euros but they are no longer available. Now to take off the whim you have to spend at least 1,200 euros.



The price for Qatar’s first match against Ecuador

Basically by calculating everything if an Italian football fan wanted to leave and go to Doha to see the first week of the World Cup, including the first match of the host Qatar, he should have a budget of at least 7,000 euros just to arrive, sleep (in economy class) and watch the match. Adding food for a week, the budget would easily exceed 8-9 thousand euros. A short holiday and not for everyone, definitely. And without even being able to cheer for Mancini’s Italy.