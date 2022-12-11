Selection is the 16th most valuable to dispute the Cup in Qatar; African team will face the French team in the semifinal of the tournament

The 1st African team to reach the semifinals at a World Cup has already secured US$39 million in prize money distributed by FIFA (International Football Federation). Selections are paid by the entity as they progress through the tournament. In the Qatar edition, more than US$ 2 billion will be disbursed in prize money – 10% more than in 2018.

The Moroccan team secured a place in the next stage of the tournament in a dispute against the Portuguese team this Saturday (10.Dec.2022). Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the match, in the 42nd minute of the 1st half.

The Moroccan team is the most expensive among the African teams that competed in the World Cup. The cast is valued at $1.4 billion.

Going to the semifinals increases the value of players and the national team itself, improving its ability to negotiate contracts and, consequently, increasing its revenue. Currently, the team has contracts with companies such as Puma (responsible for supplying sports materials), the airline Royal Air Maroc (which has 95% of its capital coming from state money in Morocco), in addition to Coke🇧🇷 Gillette🇧🇷 hyundai and Head & Shoulders🇧🇷

In addition to contracts with global companies and private capital, the selection also has the support of the royal family that governs the country. Morocco declares itself a constitutional monarchy, commanded by King Mohammed VI, an admirer of football.

morocco and women

The midfielder of the Moroccan national team Sofiane Boufal went viral on social networks when he celebrated the team’s classification with his mother at the Al Thumama stadium, in Doha.

Watch (51s):

The relationship between the player and his mother drew attention because, like Qatar, Morocco is a country where men and women do not have the same rights.

There are several reports of violence against women due to the religious orientation adopted by the State. The African country has a majority Muslim population.

In this condition, women have specific clothes that they can use and, in many cases, are forced to live under the yoke of their fathers or husbands – who are rarely chosen by them to marry.

confusion in paris

After the victory over the Portuguese team, Moroccan fans celebrate the result in Paris. However, images released on social media show police dispersing some people in the French capital. The agents even attacked some fans and used gas bombs.

Watch (50s):

Historical classification

With the victory against the Portuguese team, the Moroccans made history among the African teams. Now, the team will face France next Wednesday (14.Dec.2022) at 4 pm.

Only 3 other African teams had come close to qualifying for the semifinals of a World Cup. In 1990, the Cameroon team surprised and was the 1st African team to reach the quarterfinals, losing to the English in the phase.

Another team that also reached this stage of the competition was Senegal in 2002, but ended up losing to Turkey in extra time. The most recent participation of an African team in the quarterfinals was in 2010, when the Ghana team lost to the Uruguayan team in the World Cup hosted in South Africa.

CUP TABLE

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hope to have record of revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The selections qualify through previous elimination disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.