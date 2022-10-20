The famous painting “Going to the Match” by British painter Lawrence Stephen Lowery was sold Wednesday evening for 7.8 million pounds ($8.74 million) to a museum near Manchester bearing the artist’s name and will continue to display the painting to its visitors.
The work, which dates back to 1953, shows people heading to a stadium in northwest England.
Christie’s auction house indicated that the work was initially offered at 6.6 million pounds, but its price during the auction reached 7.8 million pounds.
The body that bought the painting is the Lowry Museum in Salford, near Manchester, where the painting has been on display since its opening in 2000.
“Thanks to a generous gift from the Low Family Charitable Foundation to British businessman Andrew Low and his wife Zoe, we are delighted to have purchased the go-to-match board,” said museum director-general Julia Faust.
“We look forward to bringing it to Salford where it will continue to be shown to visitors in the Andrew and Zoe Lowe Galleries at the Lowry Museum,” she added.
The painting, which Christie’s estimated at between 5 and 8 million pounds, was put up for sale by the Professional Footballers’ Association, which it acquired in 1999 for less than 2 million pounds.
