Kylian Mbappé is once again the great protagonist of the transfer market. At this time his future is unknown and it does not seem that the situation in which he finds himself is going to be solved easily or quickly.
And it is that the French player has been left out of the PSG squad list for the tour that the team is going to do in Japan. Undoubtedly it is a declaration of intent by the club after a few weeks of letters and reproaches between both parties.
What are the positions of PSG and Mbappé on the future of the footballer?
On the one hand, Mbappé has a contract until 2024 with PSG plus an optional year and the player has already stated that he does not want to renew but that his intention is to fulfill the remaining year of his contract and leave PSG in 2024.
However, in the French capital, Nasser Al-Khelaifi does not want the player to leave for free and they have already given him two ultimatums. His position is also very clear: either he renews or he leaves this summer. They will wait until July 31 for him to make a decision.
Which teams could sign Mbappé?
Mbappé has an unbeatable contract at PSG and not many clubs could get his services. The one that is always there is Real Madrid, waiting for its opportunity to bring in the big star, and the Premier should not be ruled out either, since it has already been rumored that Liverpool would be willing to try to sign him, and now Chelsea would have joined, according to reports from RMC Sports.
But for now, according to reports from the aforementioned media, the only firm offer the player would have is from Saudi Arabia.
What is the offer they have made from Saudi Arabia for Mbappé?
All the details of the offer are still unknown, but from RMC Sport the journalist Fabrice Hawkins points out that Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia is willing to offer the footballer a salary of 400 million euros for two years.
What is Qatar’s position?
Despite the ultimatum given to Mbappé by the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in Qatar, the owners of PSG are willing to do anything for the player to stay in Paris. According to reports from the Central Defense website, Qatar would offer Mabppé a practically lifetime contract, for the next 10 or 11 seasons, with a salary of 1,000 million euros in all that time, something never seen to date.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Saudi #Arabia #incredible #offer #Mbappé #received #sign #Arab #football
Leave a Reply