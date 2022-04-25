War Russia-Ukraine, “Mariupol, urgent humanitarian corridors: 500 wounded”

There war in Ukraine continued for 61 days, two months of heavy bombing of the Russians in the main cities of the country e no respite not even for yesterday’s Orthodox Easter. The attacks of the men of Putin they are focusing in the East, with Kharkiv and the Donbass the jewel city overlooking the Black Sea was also taken by storm Odessa was hit by missile bursts causing several dead between civilians. Meanwhile, the diplomatic case for the visit of Guterres to Fly. Igor Zhovkvaadvisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskycriticized the imminent visit of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to Moscow where he is expected early next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “It’s not a good idea go to Moscow, we do not understand his intention to go there to talk to Putin“, he said in an interview with Nbc.

“I doubt strongly than these peace talks organized by the UN secretary general they will end with some results“, he added, while acknowledging that” any peace talk is good if it ends with a result “. failed once again attempting to open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, which continues to be blocked by the Russians. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchukwho asked the UN for help: Vereshchuk said it is a subject that the secretary general Antonio Guterres should raise during his visit to Russia. “We ask the UN to guarantee a cease-fire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal and Mariupol as a whole. In Azovstal there are now 1,000 women And children, plus 500, possibly more, injured and nearly 50 people in urgent need of major care. This is what Guterres must say a Fly if you want to talk about peace“The Ukrainian press reports.

