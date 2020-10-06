Highlights: 4 people including Kerala journalist going to Hathras from Delhi have been arrested

Police charges- PFI members are accused, involved in conspiracy to incite violence

Several cases have been filed in UP for tarnishing the image of UP government and conspiracy for ethnic violence.

Lucknow

Amidst the gang-rape of a woman belonging to a Dalit community in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and the rapidly changing political developments after her death, the police conspired in a caste-based struggle at Chandpa police station in the district, trying to spoil the image of the government and spoil the atmosphere An FIR (FIR) has been filed against unknown people in the charge. Four people have been arrested in this case, including a Kerala journalist.

A total of 21 cases have been registered in this regard across the state. Four youths belonging to an organization going to Hathras from Delhi have been arrested by the police. It also includes a journalist from Kerala. The journalist is said to be associated with PFI. At the same time, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has written a letter to CM Yogi to release the arrested journalist named Sadiq Kappan. The union said that Kappan had gone to Hathras for reporting the current situation.

The arrested accused were going to Hathras from Delhi

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Prayagraj, Hathras, Ayodhya, Lucknow Commissionerate regarding the objectionable comment on various platforms of social media, besides 6 cases in different police station areas of Hathras district in Hathras case. A total of 13 cases have been registered. They have been arrested taking preventive action against four suspects going from Delhi towards Hathras.

‘Conspiracy’ to burn UP

Police allege that these people are involved in a conspiracy to ‘burn’ Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of Hathras. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said sternly, “Not only is conspiracy to spread ethnic and communal riots in the country and the state, but there is also funding from abroad to lay its foundation.” Kumar said that on Monday, police had received information that some suspicious persons were going from Delhi towards Hathras. On this, suspicious vehicles were checked near the Math Toll Plaza in Mathura.

All four youth are related to PFI

When the four youths who were in the Swift Desire vehicle were intercepted and questioned, they came to know about their relationship with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate Campus Front of India (CFI). Among the arrested were Siddiqui, a resident of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar, Siddiqui, a resident of Mallapuram, Masood Ahmed, a resident of Jarwal in Bahraich district and Alam of Kotwali area in Rampur district.

Suspicious literature also recovered

Police sources said mobile, laptops and suspected literature adversely affecting the peace system have also been recovered from his possession. An FIR was lodged at the Chandpa police station on Sunday evening by the police, which included a string of serious charges ranging from threatening the unity and integrity of the country (treason) to promoting enmity between various groups. Separate cases have been filed against the activists of political parties in the Chandpa police station on Sunday and Monday also on charges of violation of official business and violation of prohibitory orders.

ADG law and order gave information

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Monday informed about the cases filed in Chandpa police station. He told that efforts are being made to spoil the atmosphere with posters, social media posts. An FIR has been registered against such people. Prashant Kumar said, “The first trial took place in Chandpa police station in an attempt to disturb the atmosphere with viral audio.” An attempt has been made to spoil the atmosphere of UP under a conspiracy. We are taking action on the basis of matters. Many agencies are investigating this matter.

Case filed in these sections

Significantly, at the Tahrir of a police sub-inspector, in the Chandpa police station of Hathras, section 109 (abetment of offense) of the Indian Penal Code, 124A (attempt to threaten the unity and integrity of the country – sedition) 120 B (conspiracy), 153 -A (spreading malice on the basis of religion, language and caste), 153-B (statements adversely affecting national integrity), 195 (fabrication of false evidence), 465 (counterfeiting), 468 (use of malicious documents), 501 ( A total of 20 sections, including defamatory printing), 505 (statement creating fear) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008, have been filed on Sunday.

Temptation to victim’s family

The sub-inspector has written in his Tahrir that in order to take hatred and contempt for the government established by law in the state by disturbing the peace of the entire state under a criminal conspiracy to take advantage of some unfortunate elements of the unfortunate incident of Hathras and inciting caste hatred. Victims are provoking the family. It has been written in the sub-inspector’s Tahrir that the victims are pushing the family for misrepresentation and luring them to lie by giving them a lure of Rs.

The peace of Hathras and the state has been affected by attempting to change the statements made earlier. It is also written in Tahrir that in order to fulfill his purpose, the alleged unknown journalist tried to ask the victim’s brother to ask his parents to tell the media that they were not satisfied with the administration’s action is. Apart from this, he also tried to say that the deceased had told him of gang rape. Whereas in the first Tahrir given by the victim family, the victim woman and her family had only spoken about the assault.

Conspiracy to spoil CM’s image

The police sub-inspector has also written that the legal science experiment and medical reports have not confirmed the misdeeds. According to Tahrir, the family later spoke of misdeeds by tricking the family into seduction. As part of this elusive scheme, an unknown leader, whose audio is going viral on social media, pressurized the family through the victim’s relatives to tell those who are not satisfied with the government’s action. Apart from this, a fake statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been broadcast.

It is a conspiracy to spread caste hatred. It is worth mentioning that Jayant Chaudhary, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s vice-president, Samajwadi Party delegation and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar along with his supporters had visited the victim’s family. On Sunday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal accused Deputy Speaker Jayant Chaudhary and activists of lathi charge. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that in a political party’s delegation, five people were allowed to meet the victim’s family, but after some time a large number of people reached him.

Damaged the inhibitors by violating the injunction. A case has been filed against these people. Actors of a political party have been lodged in the Chandpa police station on various charges including assaulting and abusing police, road jamming.