The story of the woman who was driving the car “too slow”, which sent the man who later killed Klajdi Bitri into a rage

The testimony of the 40-year-old woman who yesterday in Sirolo, in the Marche region, was driving one of the cars whose passengers gave rise to the terrible quarrel which ended with the murder of Klajdi Bitri with harpoons. The lady said she was going slowly because she didn’t know the way and that the other man, the killer now under arrest, immediately went into a rage.

An episode of unprecedented violence which unfortunately cost the life of a young man of only 23 who, according to what has emerged so far, had only intervened to break up a fight.

It all happened within minutes yesterday at Sirolo, maritime municipality in the province of Ancona. To tell her version of the facts, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the episode.

The lady, a 40-year-old from Ancona, said she was going slowly and had stopped for a moment near a roundabout, because did not know the way well.

At that point the driver of a car that was behind her got out of the car and began to rant at her against.

At that point the Husband he would get out of the car to clarify, but the other would attacked very violentlywith kicks and punches.

The intervention of Klajdi Bitri

A little behind was also the car in which Klajdi Bitri and two other friends were traveling. They are I got out of the car and they tried to calm the man down, but when the latter saw that there were three of them, he immediately went to his car.

From the trunk, the woman continues, the subject would have taken a diving rifle and immediately shot at Klajdi, hitting him in the chest and killing him instantly.

Then the man returned to his car, driven by his partner, and it is vanished into thin air.

It’s a dramatic memory that of the woman a The messenger:

Driving slowly when you don’t know the road is normal, it’s not normal to react this way. My husband did it black. He was beside himself. Could he have been thought to end up this way?

Finally he dedicated sweet words and affection to his friend Klajdi, who according to him had arrived in Italy when he was still a minor and who had always stood out as a good, selfless person.