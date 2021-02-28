In Israel, people vaccinated against corona have more rights again. The EU would also like such evidence. When and how? The most important answers.

A European vaccination certificate could make traveling in the corona pandemic easier.

He could also help the ailing tourism industry.

But a free holiday ticket without tests and quarantine is far from in sight.

Update from February 27, 2:10 p.m .: The idea of ​​a Europe-wide corona vaccination card does not meet with approval everywhere. Critical voices are increasing among German politicians. The CDU chairman Armin Laschet was also skeptical.

As he said to the Koblenz “Rhein-Zeitung”, the NRW regional chief considers the EU decision to be fundamentally “in order”. Laschet added, however: “In the long run, however, we must not divide people into vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.” One must strive for this “not only for those who are vaccinated”.

Corona vaccination pass: German population for introduction of the document

First report from February 27th, 12.09 p.m .: Brussels – A majority of Germans would like a corona vaccination certificate like Israel *. The country is giving back many freedoms to those who have already been vaccinated. Until then, however, there are still many hurdles – political and technical.

At this week’s EU summit, the idea caught on at least in part. The decision was dry: “We call for work on a common approach to vaccination certificates to continue and we will deal with it again,” says the summit declaration. Officially, this is little more than the fundamental decision from December that you want such a vaccination certificate.

The political pressure from vacationing countries such as Austria *, Greece *, Cyprus and Spain * was so great that at least a time frame is now mentioned: the technical preparations should take three months, i.e. until the end of May. Technically, you would be ready to go before the summer season.

Corona vaccination pass: Health Minister Spahn plans digital proof – data at the RKI

What the vaccination certificate looks like could be different in every EU country – whether on paper or electronically. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *) plans the following:

A temporary digital vaccination certificate (to the common yellow booklet)

A digital vaccination card as part of the electronic patient record at the beginning of 2022

Important data for this are already stored at the RKI: vaccination date, vaccine name, batch number, month of birth, year of birth, gender and zip code

The European aspect of vaccination records: The national solutions should be set up and linked in a compatible manner from the outset so that they can be read out easily and personally anywhere in the EU. A personalized QR code, for example, is conceivable, as is the case with a train ticket, which you could carry with you on paper or on your smartphone.

Corona vaccination pass in the EU: Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with a clear demand

“We want to get back to normal as quickly as possible, to have our old life back and a maximum of freedom,” tweeted Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on the subject. He and others clearly want a link with advantages for people who have been vaccinated against corona: easier travel, but also access to restaurants or theaters.

The really tricky question of what to do with the vaccination certificate, however, remained open at the EU summit. Germany and others hesitate. Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) said it was not the case that in future only those who had a vaccination certificate would be allowed to travel. “No political decisions have been made about this at all.” Why is Germany slowing down? There are three arguments:

It is unclear whether the coronavirus can be passed on despite vaccination *.

So far, only a small minority in the EU has had the chance to get the injection, as advantages would be unfair.

If only vaccinated people had advantages, this could mean compulsory vaccination through the back door

The counter-argument is that the prospect of freedom of movement could help overcome skepticism.

EU vaccination certificate in the corona pandemic: the way to summer vacation 2021?

Even if Germany were to oppose advantages for vaccinated people in their own country, Greece, for example, could decide to waive quarantine for people with a corona vaccination pass. However, there are two hurdles to be overcome beforehand: The technical preparation within three months would be very fixed by EU standards – tough projects such as the joint form for tracking travel movements or the linking of tracing apps do not suggest anything good.

The vaccination certificate is technically feasible within the deadline, it said on Friday from the EU Commission. Technical key points were agreed at the end of January. And then there would be the number of potential users: the ID would only be relevant after mass vaccinations.