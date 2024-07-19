According to the criteria of

These prisoners They were forced to go into debt by buying “homeless kits” from US$4.41 to maintain a minimum of hygiene during his stay in prison, as detailed Los Angeles Times in a report.

According to documents obtained by the Sacramento Bee through a California Public Records Act request that was made available to the outlet, As of December 31, 2023, 343 people collectively owed the prison US$12,651 for these kits. Surprisingly, some people have been requesting these kits for over a year, with one extreme case of An individual which owed US$364.60 at the end of 2023which is equivalent to more than 82 weeks of kits.

“Those who request the kits are not wealthy, or they do not have bank accounts waiting abroad”said Kari Hamilton, organizer of Decarcerate Sacramento and former inmate. She also noted that many of those who qualify for these kits are homeless.

Some inmates have to go into debt to access a toothbrush. Photo:Getty Images Share

This claim is supported by a May 2022 study that found that “30 percent of people released from prison may be homeless”. Furthermore, previous reports suggest that some people may be in jail precisely because of their homeless status.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office policy, as detailed in an August 2023 RFP, states that “inmates who have a balance less than the cost of the indigent kit (currently $4.41) in their trust account and have not purchased a commissary during the previous week are considered indigent.” These kits include Basic items such as paper, envelopes, a pencil, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo/body soap, and a toothbrushalthough in significantly smaller quantities than standard products.

More than 1,900 inmates go into debt for soap and toothpaste in California as funds lie unused

Danica Rodarmel, a lawyer and criminal justice lobbyist, called the situation “infuriating” and inhumane. “Yes, you have poor people in your jail and they need soap. You’re going to have to pay for that,” she told the Associated Press. Los Angeles Times. Rodarmel also criticized the fact that the Sheriff’s Office does not use its Inmate Welfare Fund, which had a balance of US$16,116,917 at the end of the last fiscal year, to cover these basic expenses.

Number that contrasts with the More than 1,900 inmates are unable to access basic items such as basic supplies such as paper, envelopes, pencils, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo/body soap, and toothbrushes.