He has arrived in Mallorca like a child with new shoes. «I am in for a bombardment and recognitions of this type excite me. I am already a brother of the anchovy of Santoña, a fallero of the most slutty fault of Valencia…». And since Thursday night, Jorge Sanz has also been the honorary harvester of Pla i Llevant Majorcan wines. The actor, after cutting the first bunches of the 2022 harvest at the Vi Rei winery in Llucmajor, participated in an open-air party organized by his friend Tommy Ferragut, a well-known Mallorcan public relations officer. «I am perfect for this campaign -said Sanz- because my thing now is moderation. What I like is to drink very good wine but just a little, just enough».

Since he has shaken off the celebrity with whom he has carried since he was a child, Jorge Sanz has gained in joy, in ease and, as he says, in health… «Going as a gallant shortens life, it is a lot of tension and the days seem eternal Living with Jorge Sanz has been exhausting. Uf, you don’t know what it’s like to live with that guy, ”jokes the interpreter of films like ‘Lovers’ and ‘Bélle Epoque’. He doesn’t run from his past. “You have to feed the legend.” But he clarifies that he has been retired for years. “I have passed to a much better life.”

In that new life, which does not exclude the theater (he is on tour with ‘El Premio’, along with María Barranco and Ana Turpin), nor the cinema (he has several films to release), Sanz is a guy who lives happily in the countryside and who has reinvented himself as a horticulturist. “I grow all the ingredients for gazpacho, to have them on hand. I have a plum tree and other fruit trees. I leave the flowers to my girl, Auri, mine is the garden and the bugs. I have French geese and Araucanian chickens that lay blue eggs. My eggs are spectacular », he proclaims just before falling into a double meaning and bursting into laughter…« I think that after this everything I say in this interview will no longer have value ».

“The paparazzi don’t worry me, the only thing I have to hide is my belly”



Sanz also lives surrounded by family, with his partner, the French Aurélie Domingues, their son, Lope, “who is seven years old and has grown up on an oak tree”; his son Merlín, 19, who works as a specialist and is the result of his relationship with actress Paloma Gómez, and Marta, the eldest, who has given him his first granddaughter. “I am enjoying myself tremendously. Being a grandfather has placed me in a wonderful place for me. They put the girl on top of her and I take a nap with her. She has not yet turned a year old and she has united us all a lot ».

overwhelmed in the city

He has three dogs, and now the city overwhelms him. “I live near Madrid but now I only go as a tourist and at the third traffic light I’m nervous.” Having continued to be an eternal heartthrob at this point, in the middle of the metropolis and in a single apartment… “Ugh, just imagining it makes me want to take a nap,” he jokes. I have squeezed life, Madrid and everything that could be squeezed and I have survived.

Mallorca has a special connotation for him because there, through the Natzaret Foundation, he tutored a boy who is still in his life. «He has been at home a few days ago. We have a fantastic relationship. He is a great guy, noble, loyal, he already has his job… I sleep very well at night».

The actor is also involved in a biker boot business and will release his new collection in October. But these days he has taken the opportunity to rest in Mallorca. “The paparazzi don’t worry me, I have nothing to hide but my belly, and I don’t care about that anymore.” His 1.69 height has never given him a complex. “The best actors tend to be rather short. It is that the great ones appear in the cinema disjointed », he jokes. This is Jorge Sanz at almost 53 years old (he will be on August 26). A funny guy who declares himself “happy and at peace with myself, with the world and with the Treasury.” And as he says: “You couldn’t ask for more”.