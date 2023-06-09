This Thursday June 8 José Gerardo Rodolfo Fernández Noroña announced that requested license to separate from his cardo as legislator of the Labor Party (PT) bench in the Chamber of Deputies, as of the 15th of this month, to join the race to be a candidate for the ‘Together We Will Make History’ coalition.

Through a statement on his social networks, the best known only as Fernández Noroña, validated his decision in article 6, numeral 1, section XVI and 12, section III, of the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies.

“I have decided to participate, at the time, as a pre-candidate in the internal process to elect the candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the ‘Together We Will Make History’ Coalition formed by the Morena, Labor and Green Ecologist Parties of Mexico,” he published in your letter.

Let’s remember that a couple of weeks ago he still legislator claimed on his Facebook account President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for excluding him as ‘corcholata’ facing the internal process to contend for the Federal Executive in the 2024 elections.

The federal president guaranteed Fernández Noroña in the morning conference of this same June 8 that would be considered as part of the internal survey together with pre-candidates such as Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Ricardo Monreal, Manuel Velasco, who they asked for a license to their respective positions.