Guadalajara.- During the first 10 months of 2022, gasoline imports by Pemex increased 28.0 percent compared to the comparable period of 2021, while diesel fuels did so at 64.9 percent per year, show data from the Ministry of Energy.

This situation, analysts noted, reflects a growing dependence on the oil company, especially the United Statesto satisfy the internal demand for fuels, which will continue.

Ramsés Pech, an analyst at Caraiva y Asociados, warned that the 6 refineries of the National Refining System (SNR) operate at 50 percent of their capacity and together with what is brought from the Deer Park facility in Texas, they are only enough to cover 34 percent of the national demand for gasoline and 39 percent of diesel.

“Of the 820,000 barrels of gasoline demanded today by the Mexican market, we only produce 282,000, so we have to import approximately 66 percent of what we need,” he explained.

“For diesel, the case is similar, of the 410,000 barrels per day demanded, we only produce 151,000, so we have to import 61 percent.”

Pech explained that to achieve the goal of stop importing fuel for next year, as promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in addition to starting up the Cangrejera and Dos Bocas plants, Pemex must have the 6 SNR refineries operating at 84 percent and bring all the refined product from Deer Park.

“In addition, the 6 refineries would have to improve their utilization by 34 percent for next year, when the improvement from 2021 to 2022 was only 6 percent. At this rate, it would take us at least 5 years to reach the ideal utilization of these plants.

“We will not achieve the goal, the President has already confirmed that Cangrejera, located in Veracruz, will not be operating in his Administration, it is also unlikely that Dos Bocas will operate commercially and that they will send all the production from Deer Park (to the Country).”

He added that Mexico needs one million 550 thousand barrels of crude oil per day to produce the demanded fuels, plus the 900,000 barrels that the Ministry of Finance has programmed for export.

On the contrary, due to the growing imports of fuels by Pemex, the Energy Regulatory Commission has been hindering the entry of gasoline and diesel to private agents.

During the first 10 months of the year, private gasoline imports fell 25.4 percent annually, while those of diesel 11.9 percent.